Health Battles: Global Health News Headlines

India's proposed food warning labels have sparked backlash from both health experts and the packaged food industry, creating a divisive debate over consumer protection and business interests.

The Netherlands reported three fatalities due to West Nile virus, highlighting the growing health threat in Europe, as infections rise.

Novo Nordisk announced China's approval for Wegovy, a GLP-1 RA drug class, expanding applications to treat liver disease MASH, adding to its weight loss and cardiovascular benefits.