Blazing Controversy: Blaze Erupts at Bulgarian Weapons Depot Amid Russian Tensions

A fire at a Bulgarian weapons storage site, the second recent incident, involved EMCO, linked to past alleged attacks by Russian operatives. EMCO is led by Emilian Gebrev. The latest blaze, near Tsareva Livada, coincides with past explosions tied to Russian involvement in Bulgarian depots and Gebrev's poisoning attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 11:04 IST
Blazing Controversy: Blaze Erupts at Bulgarian Weapons Depot Amid Russian Tensions
explosion

An overnight explosion sparked a significant fire at a weapons storage site in central Bulgaria, according to local media and officials. This marks the second incident at a munitions facility in recent weeks, raising alarm over safety and potential underlying causes.

The fire, visible in dramatic videos shared locally, originated at a site near Tsareva Livada. Gabrovo regional governor Kristina Sidorova stated the blaze swept through the warehouse area of the factory, with reports pinpointing the site to the EMCO-run facility. EMCO had experienced another explosion last month. Attempts to reach the company for comments were unsuccessful.

EMCO, managed by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev, has been under scrutiny following alleged attacks orchestrated by Russian operatives, prompting a 2024 arrest warrant for six Russian nationals. Officials suggest these incidents relate to previous explosions in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, as well as an attempted poisoning of Gebrev in 2015. Moscow has refuted such allegations.

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