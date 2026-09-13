Tensions Rise Over Attacks Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A recent attack at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has resulted in casualties and heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Each side blames the other for risks posed to nuclear safety. Since being seized in early 2022, the plant's operation has been contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 12:30 IST
Tensions Rise Over Attacks Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
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In a troubling escalation, Russia's state nuclear energy head, Alexei Likhachev, has accused Ukraine of launching an attack on diesel trucks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, leading to two Russian deaths and several injuries. The plant's safety remains a pressing concern amid ongoing hostilities.

The Zaporizhzhia facility, the largest of its kind in Europe, was captured by Russian forces early in the Ukraine conflict. Tensions have been constant, with both sides routinely accusing the other of endangering nuclear safety. Likhachev reported a coordinated strike targeting the essential fuel trucks.

Fuel trucks are vital as they power diesel generators, necessary for reactor cooling during power outages. Ukraine's demand for Russia to relinquish control of the plant has been firmly rejected by Moscow. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency's presence serves as a stabilizing force, conducting repairs and mediating disputes.

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