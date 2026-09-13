World Leaders Convene for Ukraine Peace Initiative at BRICS Summit

Russian President Putin welcomes offers from Chinese President Xi and Indian PM Modi for Ukraine peace talks during the BRICS summit in Delhi. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the discussions, highlighting the collaboration of these leaders toward diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 12:26 IST
World Leaders Convene for Ukraine Peace Initiative at BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their willingness to mediate peace talks regarding the conflict in Ukraine, confirmed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday.

Their offers of assistance were welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports from the state news agency TASS.

These discussions are taking place against the backdrop of the BRICS summit in Delhi, where the leaders are convening to address global diplomatic challenges.

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