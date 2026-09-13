Maritime Tragedy: Unraveling the Ferry Fire Disaster in the Philippines

Authorities in the Philippines are facing a lengthy process to identify the victims of a devastating ferry fire that resulted in the deaths of 76 people. Forensic teams are working to collect and compare DNA samples from the charred remains found aboard the vessel.

The ferry was en route from Manila to Coron when it caught fire, forcing passengers to flee for their lives. Philippine National Police forensic specialist Richard Allan Mangalip announced that the identification process could take weeks or even longer given the state of the remains and the number of specimens involved.

The Maritime Industry Authority revealed that explosions were reported before the fire, as investigators continue to examine key sections of the vessel for clues. The incident underscores the dangers of maritime travel in the Philippines, where such accidents are not uncommon.