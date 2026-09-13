Tragedy at Sea: Indonesian Ship Sinks in Java

Indonesian rescue teams are currently searching for 140 individuals missing after a passenger ship, Virgo Transport 8, sank in the Java Sea. The ship was carrying 243 people when it vanished following severe weather conditions early Sunday, authorities reported.

Departing from Surabaya on Saturday, the Virgo Transport 8 was en route to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. By Sunday, officials confirmed the ship had sunk, but details remain scarce. So far, 103 people have been evacuated, unfortunately, one has been reported deceased.

Rescuers are employing various resources, including ships and a helicopter, to locate the vessel's last known position. Despite being an essential transportation method across Indonesia's 17,000 islands, ferry safety standards have often been criticized for their lax enforcement, contributing to frequent maritime incidents.