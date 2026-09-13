Tragedy at Sea: Indonesian Ship Sinks in Java

A passenger ship in Indonesia, the Virgo Transport 8, sank in the Java Sea, leaving rescuers searching for 140 missing people after successfully evacuating 103 individuals. Set out from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, the ship encountered bad weather and went missing. Safety concerns highlight Indonesia's dependence on sea transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 12:22 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Indonesian Ship Sinks in Java

Indonesian rescue teams are currently searching for 140 individuals missing after a passenger ship, Virgo Transport 8, sank in the Java Sea. The ship was carrying 243 people when it vanished following severe weather conditions early Sunday, authorities reported.

Departing from Surabaya on Saturday, the Virgo Transport 8 was en route to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. By Sunday, officials confirmed the ship had sunk, but details remain scarce. So far, 103 people have been evacuated, unfortunately, one has been reported deceased.

Rescuers are employing various resources, including ships and a helicopter, to locate the vessel's last known position. Despite being an essential transportation method across Indonesia's 17,000 islands, ferry safety standards have often been criticized for their lax enforcement, contributing to frequent maritime incidents.

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