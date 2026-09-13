Xi Jinping Advocates Enhanced BRICS Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged 'greater BRICS' nations to enhance collaboration, stabilize industrial supply chains, and integrate markets. He highlighted the potential for BRICS to innovate, upgrade traditional sectors, and develop future industries during the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 11:56 IST
Xi Jinping Advocates Enhanced BRICS Cooperation

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for intensified cooperation among 'greater BRICS' nations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stable industrial and supply chains while fostering a cohesive market.

Speaking at the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, Xi stressed the role of BRICS in building innovation incubators, upgrading traditional industries, and developing emerging and future industries.

Xi's remarks underscore a strategic vision for BRICS nations to work collaboratively towards sustainable economic growth and expanded influence on the global stage.

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