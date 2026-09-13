Ukraine Strikes Russia's Oil Infrastructure
Ukraine's military conducted a successful operation targeting an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region. The strike, which occurred overnight, focused on a crucial oil-processing unit and a tank farm. This infrastructure is considered to be aiding Russia's war efforts against Ukraine, according to a statement on Telegram.
Ukraine's military has announced a significant operation against Russian infrastructure, targeting an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region. The impactful strike took place overnight and was aimed at a critical oil-processing unit.
The refinery's tank farm was also hit, which authorities say supports Russia's ongoing war efforts against Ukraine.
This development was revealed through an official statement on Telegram, emphasizing the strategic nature of the attack on Russian oil capabilities.