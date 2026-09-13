Tensions Surge as Maritime Strikes Disrupt Global Oil Routes

On Sunday, reports emerged of an attack on a ship traversing the Strait of Hormuz, adding to global trepidation over Iran-linked threats to energy supplies following Saudi Arabia's shutdown of a crucial oil pipeline. The UKMTO, a British navy-affiliated agency, reported that a projectile hit a vessel in the strait, prompting a crew evacuation due to a subsequent fire.

The situation exacerbates the Middle East's already volatile condition, with the temporary closure of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline after a drone strike, allegedly originating in Iraq. This attack contributes to mounting concerns about escalating conflict and energy prices, with Brent crude recently surging past $100 a barrel.

The continuous conflict underscores the strategic significance of the 1,200-kilometer East-West pipeline, which has facilitated the flow of around 4 to 5 million barrels of oil per day for the past six months, safeguarding a portion of global supply. Meanwhile, diplomatic stalemates complicate international relations, reflecting broader power struggles in the region.