Odesa Under Siege: Russian Attacks Persist on Key Ukrainian Port City

The Ukrainian city of Odesa faced a renewed Russian attack on Sunday, injuring at least five people. This comes a day after strikes killed two. Authorities continue to assess damage, as the city, crucial for Ukrainian exports, suffers ongoing missile and drone assaults, threatening regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 13:20 IST
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Attacks Persist on Key Ukrainian Port City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The city of Odesa, a vital port hub in Ukraine, was struck by a Russian attack on Sunday morning, leaving at least five people injured, officials confirmed. This incident follows a tragic assault just a day prior, which claimed two lives.

The strikes have damaged residential areas across several districts, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of Odesa's military administration. Assessment of the full extent of the damage is ongoing.

Odesa has been consistently targeted by missile and drone attacks, causing temporary closure of its seaports, which are essential for Ukrainian exports. Officials reported that on Saturday morning, a Russian drone hit an apartment building, killing two people and injuring 26. Other regions in western Ukraine were also attacked, though no further civilian casualties were reported immediately.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
2
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global
4
AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026