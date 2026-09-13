Odesa Under Siege: Russian Attacks Persist on Key Ukrainian Port City

The city of Odesa, a vital port hub in Ukraine, was struck by a Russian attack on Sunday morning, leaving at least five people injured, officials confirmed. This incident follows a tragic assault just a day prior, which claimed two lives.

The strikes have damaged residential areas across several districts, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of Odesa's military administration. Assessment of the full extent of the damage is ongoing.

Odesa has been consistently targeted by missile and drone attacks, causing temporary closure of its seaports, which are essential for Ukrainian exports. Officials reported that on Saturday morning, a Russian drone hit an apartment building, killing two people and injuring 26. Other regions in western Ukraine were also attacked, though no further civilian casualties were reported immediately.