Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukraine-Poland Border: EU and NATO Alert

A Russian drone strike has targeted a border crossing at the Ukrainian-Polish border overnight, confirmed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Sunday. The attack at Yahodyn brings the conflict worryingly close to EU and NATO frontiers.

Sybiha condemned the assault, referring to it as a continuation of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukrainian borders. He emphasized the implications for international security, suggesting that this act of aggression is a direct knock on the doors of EU and NATO.

Sybiha's statement serves as a warning, highlighting that Russian forces pose a formidable threat not just to Ukraine but to Europe as a whole, urging Western allies to remain vigilant and united in response to Russian maneuvers.