Turkish Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Groups: Allegations and Consequences

Turkish authorities have detained 26 individuals and searched LGBTQ+ association offices in raids claiming to safeguard family values. The operations spanned multiple provinces, resulting in arrests and seizure of illegal items. Rights groups accuse the government of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, amid an initiative tackling demographic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 15:45 IST
Turkish Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Groups: Allegations and Consequences
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In a significant clampdown on LGBTQ+ associations, Turkish authorities have detained 26 individuals and conducted searches across six different offices. The raids are a part of a broader campaign aimed at allegedly protecting family values, following charges of prostitution and obscenity, as stated by prosecutors.

Operations carried out in 12 provinces led to the seizure of drugs, digital devices, smuggled alcohol, and a firearm. The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office detailed these activities over the weekend, targeting 38 suspects. However, Kaos GL, a key LGBTQ+ group, reports at least 50 detentions, including more than 10 individuals apprehended in home raids.

The government initiative, known as 'My Family is Safe,' coincides with President Erdogan's agenda to address birth rates and an ageing population. Critics argue these measures symbolize state-driven discrimination and intimidation tactics against the LGBTQ+ community, with rights groups and advocates voicing strong objections.

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