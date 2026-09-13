Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Reignited: All Blacks vs. Springboks

New Zealand and South Africa have successfully revived their historic rivalry by establishing a new franchise called 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.' The series, which marked the All Blacks' first full-scale tour of South Africa in 30 years, ended with a thrilling match in Baltimore.

The eight-match, six-week tour concluded with a decisive Springboks victory, anticipated to generate significant profits for both unions. Marketers are pleased with the tour's success, not only because of the filled stadiums but also due to the high level of competitive rugby on display.

South Africa emerged victorious in the series, showcasing their strength. With World Cup preparations underway, both teams demonstrated their potential in a challenging, fiercely contested series. The rivalry's revival has set the stage for future encounters, with the Springboks visiting New Zealand in four years.