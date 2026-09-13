Gladbach Fires Coach Polanski After Poor Bundesliga Start

Borussia Moenchengladbach has dismissed coach Eugen Polanski following a disappointing start to the Bundesliga season, losing their first three matches. The decision came after a 5-0 loss to Freiburg that left the team in last place. Former Mainz coach Jan-Moritz Lichte is set to temporarily lead the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 16:14 IST
Gladbach Fires Coach Polanski After Poor Bundesliga Start

Borussia Moenchengladbach has parted ways with coach Eugen Polanski after a lackluster kick-off to the Bundesliga season, the club announced Sunday. This move comes in the wake of a disheartening 5-0 defeat to Freiburg, which left the team languishing at the bottom of the league table.

Polanski, a former player for the club, assumed the coaching role in September 2025. Despite a promising pre-season, Gladbach failed to deliver in their initial matches, culminating in a season opener loss to RB Leipzig and a narrow defeat to Elversberg.

In response to the team's poor performance, Rouven Schroeder, Gladbach's Head of Sports, stated that the decision was made after evaluating recent performances. Interim management will be handled by former Mainz 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
2
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global
4
AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026