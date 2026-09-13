Gladbach Fires Coach Polanski After Poor Bundesliga Start

Borussia Moenchengladbach has parted ways with coach Eugen Polanski after a lackluster kick-off to the Bundesliga season, the club announced Sunday. This move comes in the wake of a disheartening 5-0 defeat to Freiburg, which left the team languishing at the bottom of the league table.

Polanski, a former player for the club, assumed the coaching role in September 2025. Despite a promising pre-season, Gladbach failed to deliver in their initial matches, culminating in a season opener loss to RB Leipzig and a narrow defeat to Elversberg.

In response to the team's poor performance, Rouven Schroeder, Gladbach's Head of Sports, stated that the decision was made after evaluating recent performances. Interim management will be handled by former Mainz 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte.