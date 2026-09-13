Drone Sighting Sparks Airport Closure in Lithuania
Lithuania temporarily closed Vilnius airport while NATO deployed a fighter jet following a suspected drone incursion into Lithuanian airspace. This incident aligns with ongoing issues in NATO's eastern regions, affected by drones associated with the conflict from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Vilnius marathon proceeded uninterrupted.
On Sunday, Lithuania closed Vilnius airport in response to a possible drone sighting, with NATO quick to react by summoning a fighter jet. The National Crisis Management Centre confirmed the deployment from Siauliai, northern Lithuania, home to the Italian air force under NATO's Baltic Air Defence mission.
Meanwhile, the Vilnius marathon continued without disruption, according to organizers. This occurrence is among numerous recent drone incidents reported by NATO countries along the eastern border, traced back to Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The region has been on high alert, managing airspace security as geopolitical tensions persist, affecting normal operations and raising security concerns.
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