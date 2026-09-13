South Korea's $350 Billion Boost: Investment Talks with the U.S.

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, announced that Seoul plans to engage in further discussions with the U.S. to finalize details regarding its significant $350 billion investment commitment. These discussions aim to fortify economic ties and enhance mutual cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 15:55 IST
South Korea's $350 Billion Boost: Investment Talks with the U.S.
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South Korea is set to continue discussions with the United States to finalize the details of its proposed $350 billion investment in the country.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan confirmed that Seoul is committed to strengthening its economic partnership with Washington.

The talks will take place early this week, focusing on solidifying a substantial bilateral investment plan.

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