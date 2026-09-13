South Korea's $350 Billion Boost: Investment Talks with the U.S.
South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, announced that Seoul plans to engage in further discussions with the U.S. to finalize details regarding its significant $350 billion investment commitment. These discussions aim to fortify economic ties and enhance mutual cooperation between the two nations.
South Korea is set to continue discussions with the United States to finalize the details of its proposed $350 billion investment in the country.
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan confirmed that Seoul is committed to strengthening its economic partnership with Washington.
The talks will take place early this week, focusing on solidifying a substantial bilateral investment plan.