Ecstasy Seized in Libya: Gaddafi's Face Marks Smuggled Pills

Libyan authorities intercepted a shipment of ecstasy pills bearing Gaddafi's image, smuggled from Europe. Libya, a key transit hub for narcotics since Gaddafi's fall, sees increased drug trafficking. Security officials seized 100,000 pills from a sea shipment. The country remains divided between conflicting authorities since the 2011 uprising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 17:20 IST
Ecstasy Seized in Libya: Gaddafi's Face Marks Smuggled Pills
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Libyan authorities have successfully intercepted a shipment of tens of thousands of ecstasy pills, each uniquely marked with the face of the ousted Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi. The pills were smuggled in from Europe, as confirmed by security officials.

According to a U.N. report, Libya has become a significant regional transit hub for synthetic drugs. This rise in illicit trafficking coincides with the country's tumultuous state since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that removed Gaddafi from power. Drug gangs have increasingly exploited the ongoing internal conflict and division within the country.

A security agency under the Tripoli-based Presidential Council detailed the operation in a statement. They received a tip-off about the smuggling operation, tracked the shipment, and successfully intercepted it upon arrival. Approximately 100,000 ecstasy pills were seized, with numerous suspects referred to prosecutors. Libya remains politically split between the western GNU and eastern military forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

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