Saudi Pipeline Disruption: Potential Global Oil Crisis Looms

In an alarming development, Saudi Arabia's major east-west pipeline disruption poses a grave threat to global oil supplies, traders and industry sources have warned. The outage has the potential to cut global supplies by up to 4% if pumping does not recommence shortly.

Since the closure, attributed to drone attacks, the kingdom's storage facilities at the Yanbu terminal on the Red Sea are equipped with just five to seven days of export capacity, placing immense pressure on existing reserves. Analysts have voiced concerns about the lack of transparency from Riyadh regarding the timeline for repairs.

This pipeline incident exacerbates an ongoing oil supply crunch, pushing fuel prices to unprecedented levels worldwide while stoking inflationary pressures and affecting financial markets. The International Energy Agency highlights that Saudi Arabia's oil output has already dipped to record lows, compelling urgent measures to alleviate the crisis.