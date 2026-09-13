Birds or Drones? The Airspace Mix-Up Over Lithuania

Lithuania experienced an airspace scare when a purported drone sighting led to the temporary closure of Vilnius airport and the summoning of a NATO fighter jet. The incident was quickly resolved as a flock of birds, not drones, caused the radar confusion. Airspace security in the region remains tense due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 17:10 IST
Birds or Drones? The Airspace Mix-Up Over Lithuania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania faced a momentary airspace security alert when authorities mistook a flock of birds for a drone, leading to the temporary closure of Vilnius airport on Sunday. The prompt response involved summoning a NATO fighter jet to investigate the perceived threat.

At the heart of the confusion was similar radar signatures between birds and drones, a challenge acknowledged by Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre. The jet, deployed from the Italian air force base in Siauliai, confirmed the absence of drones, lifting the alert within 38 minutes.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions as military drones intruding into the airspace of nations bordering Russia, including Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, spark fears of the Ukraine conflict impacting NATO territories. Despite the scare, the Vilnius marathon continued without disruption, officials reported.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
2
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global
4
AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026