Swedes headed to the polls in a crucial election that could see a far-right party entering government, challenging the country's liberal tradition. The centre-left opposition led slightly over the incumbent right-wing bloc, ahead of the September 13 parliamentary vote, according to recent opinion polls.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has closed the gap in voter support in recent weeks, pledging to include the far-right Sweden Democrats in his government if his bloc secures the win. Critics argue his policies threaten civil liberties, pressuring immigrants to conform to Swedish norms under a mix of incentives and sanctions.

The election has Jimmie Akesson's Sweden Democrats poised to capitalize on far-right momentum seen across Europe, including Germany's recent political shifts. Controversial stances on immigration have dominated discourse, with significant implications for Sweden's socio-economic fabric and political alliances.