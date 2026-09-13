Al-Ahli Aims for Historic Triple in Asian Champions League

Al-Ahli begins its defense of the Asian Champions League title with a revamped team and new management, aiming to achieve a historic third consecutive victory. The club undergoes transitions as key players, including Riyad Mahrez, and manager Matthias Jaissle, depart, while Marino Pusic takes over coaching duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 17:25 IST
Al-Ahli Aims for Historic Triple in Asian Champions League
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Al-Ahli will kick off their defense of the Asian Champions League title against Pakhtakor on Monday as they strive to make history by securing a third consecutive championship. Under new management and with a revamped roster, the Saudi Pro League club is eyeing an unprecedented feat in the competition.

The club has seen significant changes, with former manager Matthias Jaissle, who guided Al-Ahli to their recent triumphs, now with Newcastle United. Influential players like Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie have also departed. Al-Ahli's efforts to stay competitive will now be led by Marino Pusic, the erstwhile coach of FC Twente and Shakhtar Donetsk.

This season's Asian Champions League has expanded to include 16 clubs, with Al-Ahli one of five Saudi teams competing. Matches will culminate in a centralized final phase in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Ahli aims to replicate last season's success, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's growing dominance in continental football.

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