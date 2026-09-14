EU's Strategic Shift: Amplifying Engagement in the European Arctic

A coalition of 12 European Union member states, including major players like Germany, France, and the Netherlands, is urging the EU to adopt a more strategic and proactive role in the European Arctic.

In a recent joint statement from Rovaniemi, Finland, the countries called for the EU to bolster its Arctic involvement, ensuring sufficient resources and alignment with changing geopolitical circumstances.

The group stressed that the EU's increased engagement is crucial for promoting stability, sustainable development, and prosperity while maintaining its interests in the region.