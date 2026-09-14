Himachal Educators Rally to Preserve University's Independence

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HPUTWA) has continued its "Save University Campaign" for the 13th consecutive day, demanding the protection of the university's autonomy. The teachers, staging a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, are insisting on preserving the institution's independent identity and bolstering its democratic values.

Rakesh Kumar Negi, addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of the university's autonomy for its effective functioning. He recalled the significant contributions made by teachers, researchers, and students over the university's 56-year history. Professor Chandra Mohan Parsheera highlighted the university's role in education and research, viewing it as a legacy shared by thousands.

HPUTWA Secretary Ankush Bhardwaj argued that autonomy must not be compromised under the guise of administrative reforms. Joint Secretary Anjali Sharma added, "Autonomy is directly linked to academic freedom in teaching and research," while President Nitin Vyas acknowledged the campaign as a united front to protect the university's dignity, vowing peaceful continuation.