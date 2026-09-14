Delhi Kicks Off 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday with Public Service Drive

The Delhi government announced the launch of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a month-long campaign from September 17 to October 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed on Monday.

This initiative aims to convert the Prime Minister's birthday into a month of public service, promoting activities such as blood donation camps, senior citizen health check-ups, worker registrations, and extensive cleanliness drives. Infrastructure projects totaling around ₹13,820 crore will also be inaugurated during the campaign.

The campaign highlights include the launch of Delhi's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation platform and outreach programs like 'Seva Setu Abhiyan' and 'Sushasan Seva Samvad'. These initiatives will involve the public in activities promoting national unity, environmental responsibility, and education while showcasing development projects in the region.