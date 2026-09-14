Delhi Kicks Off 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday with Public Service Drive

The Delhi government is set to launch the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' campaign from September 17 to October 17, in honor of PM Modi's birthday. The initiative will drive public welfare activities, with projects worth ₹13,820 crore inaugurated and focus on health, cleanliness, and infrastructure in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:57 IST
Delhi Kicks Off 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday with Public Service Drive
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced the launch of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a month-long campaign from September 17 to October 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed on Monday.

This initiative aims to convert the Prime Minister's birthday into a month of public service, promoting activities such as blood donation camps, senior citizen health check-ups, worker registrations, and extensive cleanliness drives. Infrastructure projects totaling around ₹13,820 crore will also be inaugurated during the campaign.

The campaign highlights include the launch of Delhi's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation platform and outreach programs like 'Seva Setu Abhiyan' and 'Sushasan Seva Samvad'. These initiatives will involve the public in activities promoting national unity, environmental responsibility, and education while showcasing development projects in the region.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026