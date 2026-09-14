Musk's Legal Battle in Tech: X Corp and SpaceXAI's Antitrust Allegations Against Apple Resolved

Elon Musk's companies, X Corp and SpaceXAI, announced on Monday that they have settled their lawsuit filed in a Texas federal court against tech giant Apple. The suit alleged that Apple was conspiring to monopolize smartphone and generative AI chatbot markets illegally.

The lawsuit accused Apple of violating antitrust law by integrating ChatGPT solely into its Apple Intelligence features, thereby excluding rivals from the market. This integration was allegedly part of Apple's collaboration with OpenAI, another defendant in the lawsuit. Despite the dismissal of the claims against Apple, X Corp and SpaceXAI intend to continue pursuing legal action against OpenAI.

Representatives from Musk's companies, Apple, and OpenAI have not yet responded to requests for comments regarding the lawsuit's dismissal or any potential settlement negotiations.