Portugal Criticizes Israeli Actions in West Bank

Portugal's foreign minister criticizes Israeli settlement expansion and economic pressure in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, stating that these actions undermine prospects for a viable Palestinian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:55 IST
Portugal Criticizes Israeli Actions in West Bank

Portugal's Foreign Minister issued a critical statement on Monday, highlighting the impact of Israeli settlement expansion and economic pressure in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The minister emphasized that these actions are detrimental to the pursuit of a viable Palestinian state, further complicating the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

This stance underscores ongoing international concerns regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the future of regional stability.

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