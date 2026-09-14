Legal Showdown: States Challenge Trump's Green Card Rule

Dozens of Democratic-led U.S. states, counties, and cities filed lawsuits against President Donald Trump's administration on Monday. They aim to block a newly proposed rule allowing immigration officials to deny green cards to individuals who utilize public benefits like food stamps and Medicaid. Two lawsuits were filed in a Manhattan federal court.

The legal challenges questioned a federal rule slated to go into effect this Friday. The rule proposes that individuals applying for lawful permanent residency should not be considered 'public charges' relying primarily on government aid. The Department of Homeland Security announced the rule in July, reminiscent of a policy from Trump's first term, previously abandoned under the Biden administration.

Under Biden's narrower interpretation, only specific benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income and cash assistance, influence decisions on immigration applications. Critics argue that the new policy creates uncertainty over which benefits could jeopardize green card eligibility, creating fear among immigrant families about accessing necessary public services.