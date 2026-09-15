Unveiling the Truth: Public Inquiry into Lucy Letby's Convictions

A public inquiry is reviewing Lucy Letby's conviction for the murder of seven newborns, amid allegations of faulty medical evidence. The inquiry aims to understand how these crimes went undetected and assess the hospital's prior response to issues raised about Letby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 04:31 IST
Unveiling the Truth: Public Inquiry into Lucy Letby's Convictions

A public inquiry delves into Lucy Letby's murder convictions, scrutinizing potential flaws in the medical evidence that led to her being Britain's most prolific serial child killer of modern times.

Letby, sentenced to life without parole, was convicted of killing seven newborns and additional charges spanning June 2015 to June 2016 while employed in the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit. The government-ordered inquiry aims to analyze the hospital’s response to early concerns.

Despite ongoing criticism from medical experts regarding the prosecution’s evidence and attempts to appeal the convictions, the inquiry proceeds, chaired by Kathryn Thirlwall. The investigation rejects pauses amidst police pushback and is pivotal for potential case reviews by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

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