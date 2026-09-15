The Unyielding Search: Families Hope Amidst Himalayan Disaster

A month since a massive flood devastated a Nepal-China border crossing in the Himalayas, Arushi Gupta remains missing. Her parents relentlessly call and message her, hoping for good news.

The last message she sent before the disaster unfurled was from Gyirong Port, detailing plans to cross into Tibet for a pilgrimage. Her family clings to hope that she is safe on the other side.

The flood's toll is severe, with over 5,130 missing in Nepal and 519 in China, including many foreigners. Yet, the flow of updates has slowed, deepening anxiety but leaving room for hope. Families continue their desperate search, driven by love and faint optimism.