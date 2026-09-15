Echoes of Justice: South Korean Workers Challenge U.S. Over Georgia Raid

In a significant development, over 300 South Korean workers detained in last year’s immigration raid at a Hyundai electric-vehicle plant in Georgia are now challenging the U.S. government. According to CNN, these workers, primarily South Korean nationals, were caught in an immigration raid by U.S. authorities in September at the Hyundai Motor plant.

The workers' legal representatives are filing administrative claims with nine federal agencies, a preliminary step before pursuing a federal lawsuit. Agencies involved include the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, and the Departments of Justice and Labor, as per the CNN report.

The Georgia plant raid, a collaboration between Hyundai and South Korea's LG Energy Solution, was described as the largest single-site enforcement operation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Images and footage of shackled workers reverberated through South Korea, heightening tensions between the two allied nations. Responses from Hyundai and U.S. Homeland Security remain pending.