Scientists Sue NIH Over Alleged Unconstitutional Grant Screening

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. National Institutes of Health by a group of scientists, accusing the agency of unconstitutional practices in screening research grants. The suit, lodged on Wednesday, alleges that the NIH suppresses viewpoints unpopular with the Trump administration, specifically on diversity, gender identity, and climate change.

The legal action, brought to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, names NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as defendants. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Science in the Public Interest support the lawsuit. The complaint claims the NIH uses a list of flagged keywords, including "gender," "Latinx," and "climate change," to unfairly terminate or renegotiate grants.

The lawsuit accuses the NIH of violating the First Amendment and statutory requirements related to grant terminations. Seeking to overturn these practices, the plaintiffs demand the restoration of terminated grants. Previous court rulings have highlighted the contentious nature of NIH's grant terminations, with appeals regarding their constitutionality still ongoing.