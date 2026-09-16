MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

The MoonPay X Games League is entering new territory with the introduction of its inaugural winter draft, aiming to capitalize on the strong audience growth witnessed in action sports. According to CEO Jeremy Bloom, the league's new format, with teams competing rather than national affiliations, could further enhance its appeal.

This strategic shift follows the successful debut of the X Games Summer League, which drew millions of viewers globally and featured teams from international cities like Los Angeles, New York, Sao Paulo, and Tokyo. Eileen Gu leads as a top draft pick, marking a significant milestone for the Winter League's aspirations.

Bloom believes the X Games' established brand and its collaborations with top athletes will sustain its momentum. With the Winter League planning events in Aspen, Calgary, and Ruka, and incorporating live music and festivals, the initiative remains deeply rooted in youth culture while distinguishing itself from traditional Olympic formats.