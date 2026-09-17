Temporary Relaxation: Fuel Transport Flexibility

The Trump administration has temporarily adjusted service rules for truck drivers transporting gasoline and diesel. Announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the 90-day waiver allows extended driving hours to address short-term supply chain disruptions impacting fuel deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 04:51 IST
Temporary Relaxation: Fuel Transport Flexibility
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In a bid to ease supply chain bottlenecks, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, announced a temporary relaxation of service rules for drivers transporting gasoline and diesel.

The new regulation permits drivers to operate for up to 16 hours within a 24-hour period, provided they adhere to mandatory rest breaks.

This move aims to address disruptions that could delay fuel shipments and subsequently affect freight delivery.

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