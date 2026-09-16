Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted a Houthi drone targeted at Mecca, preventing what could have been a serious security breach on the sacred city, according to the Saudi-led military coalition.

Protection of Mecca, the epicenter of the annual hajj pilgrimage and a sacred site for Muslims globally, remains a critical priority for the coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Spokesperson Turki al-Malki emphasized that attacks on holy sites cross a 'red line' and assured that robust measures would be enforced to counter such threats.

This incident marks the second attempt by Houthis to target Mecca, building on tensions as Saudi Arabia grapples with prolonged conflicts from Iran-aligned Yemeni fighters, threatening security across the kingdom.