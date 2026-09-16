Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted a Houthi drone aimed at Mecca, ensuring the security of Islam's sacred sites. This interception follows ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have previously targeted the holy city. The coalition vows to continue deterrent measures against threats to holy sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 05:57 IST
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca
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Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted a Houthi drone targeted at Mecca, preventing what could have been a serious security breach on the sacred city, according to the Saudi-led military coalition.

Protection of Mecca, the epicenter of the annual hajj pilgrimage and a sacred site for Muslims globally, remains a critical priority for the coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Spokesperson Turki al-Malki emphasized that attacks on holy sites cross a 'red line' and assured that robust measures would be enforced to counter such threats.

This incident marks the second attempt by Houthis to target Mecca, building on tensions as Saudi Arabia grapples with prolonged conflicts from Iran-aligned Yemeni fighters, threatening security across the kingdom.

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