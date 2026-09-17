Tremors in Kyiv: Early Morning Explosions Shock the Capital

In the early hours of Thursday, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was unsettled by explosions. The unsettling incident was reported by a Reuters witness, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region. Reportage was managed by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo and edited by Clarence Fernandez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 04:52 IST
Tremors in Kyiv: Early Morning Explosions Shock the Capital
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Early Thursday morning, a sense of unease gripped Kyiv as explosions reverberated through the Ukrainian capital. The incident, witnessed firsthand by a Reuters correspondent, underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

The detonations were described as significant, prompting immediate concerns over the stability and safety of the city. The source and intent of the explosions remain unclear, fuelling widespread speculation and anxiety among Kyiv's residents.

This report was compiled by Jekaterīna Golubkova, situated in Tokyo, and edited for clarity by Clarence Fernandez. More updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

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