House Passes Bill to Shield Consumers from Data Center Energy Costs

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ratepayer Protection Act to address economic issues from data center growth, with bipartisan concerns over rising electricity costs. Despite President Trump's support for data centers, the bill's scope is debated, and public opposition to local AI data centers persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 04:59 IST
House Passes Bill to Shield Consumers from Data Center Energy Costs

The U.S. House of Representatives has moved to shield consumers from escalating electricity costs through the Ratepayer Protection Act. Passed with an overwhelming majority, this bill targets the expansion of data centers often blamed for rising energy expenses.

The passage reflects the intricate politics around the data center boom, which President Donald Trump supports, emphasizing their importance to AI leadership. Yet, surging power demands have provoked public unease and political action.

Despite bipartisan backing, some lawmakers believe the measure is insufficient. Representative Robert Garcia criticized the lack of substantive protections, and a recent poll revealed only 11% of Americans favor AI data centers in their local areas.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026