House Passes Bill to Shield Consumers from Data Center Energy Costs

The U.S. House of Representatives has moved to shield consumers from escalating electricity costs through the Ratepayer Protection Act. Passed with an overwhelming majority, this bill targets the expansion of data centers often blamed for rising energy expenses.

The passage reflects the intricate politics around the data center boom, which President Donald Trump supports, emphasizing their importance to AI leadership. Yet, surging power demands have provoked public unease and political action.

Despite bipartisan backing, some lawmakers believe the measure is insufficient. Representative Robert Garcia criticized the lack of substantive protections, and a recent poll revealed only 11% of Americans favor AI data centers in their local areas.