Federal Agent Faces Charges in Controversial Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown

Christian Castro, a federal immigration officer, was arrested in Minneapolis for a shooting incident involving a Venezuelan man. The case, linked to President Trump's Operation Metro Surge, has sparked significant controversy and protests. Castro, facing state and federal charges, was extradited amid debates over his flight risk and extradition status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 06:50 IST
Federal Agent Faces Charges in Controversial Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown

Christian Castro, a federal immigration officer charged with assault for shooting a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis, was arrested on Wednesday, eight months following the incident that put him in the spotlight over U.S. deportation policies.

Castro turned himself in to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents after an outstanding arrest warrant, according to officials. His attorney, Rolando Cantu, stated Castro intended to address charges in Minneapolis, challenging prosecutors who feared he'd flee to Mexico, insisting, "He wants his day in court."

Initially detained in Texas, Castro faced a federal indictment for false statements about the January 14 shooting. The case, linked to the Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown, prompted significant protests, resulting in the deaths of two U.S. citizens. Meanwhile, Minnesota sought his extradition, a move resisted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Castro's prosecution is now anticipated to proceed in Minneapolis.

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