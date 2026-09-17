Justice for the Unseen: New Class Action Against Epstein Estate
Two women are leading a class action lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's estate, claiming damages for individuals featured in child sexual abuse material seized from Epstein. The legal action seeks at least $6 million for over 40 victims, demanding justice for those exploited as children. The suit targets estate executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.
In a groundbreaking legal move, two women have filed a class action lawsuit against the late Jeffrey Epstein's estate, seeking justice for child sexual abuse material victims. The lawsuit demands $6 million in damages, representing over 40 individuals featured in explicit content seized from Epstein's properties.
The legal action goes beyond previous lawsuits filed by women assaulted by Epstein. This time, it addresses the exploitation of children whose images were discovered among thousands of videos and pictures seized by federal investigators from the financier's New York home in 2019.
Epstein's former attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn, the estate's executors, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. With many victims yet to be identified, the plaintiffs, represented by Hillary Nappi, call for collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to provide justice and compensation.
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