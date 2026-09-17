U.S. Visa Sanctions Spark Diplomatic Tensions Ahead of U.N. Assembly

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday the extension of visa sanctions on officials of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization ahead of the U.N. General Assembly.

The decision comes as tensions rise with the U.S., accusing these groups of attempting to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian dispute and support terrorism. The U.N. Assembly is expected to hear from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, though visa restrictions previously barred his attendance.

The move adds friction to longstanding diplomatic challenges, as Palestinian leaders criticize the U.S. for unsuccessful mediation in securing Palestinian statehood. The U.S. invokes security and policy reasons to justify visa denials, impacting international diplomatic dialogues and efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.