FCC's Auction Race: A $100 Billion Wireless Spectrum Power Play

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Chair Brendan Carr, has set in motion a series of wireless spectrum auctions set to yield over $100 billion by the close of 2028. The plan follows the agency's recent vote for a 2027 auction of 160 megahertz within the Upper C-Band.

These auctions aim to fuel competition beyond major players like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, illuminating fresh market dynamics. “We’re seeing real market responses unlike anything from just a couple of years ago,” said Carr. These initiatives come after notable deals, including EchoStar's sale to SpaceX.

With a view towards the future, the FCC is setting the stage for 6G auctions by 2028. By unlocking spectrum for upcoming technologies such as AI and connected cars, the FCC looks to drive consumer benefits and bolster national security, with a past auction replacing Chinese telecom gear in U.S. networks.