Europe’s AI Power Play: Capture the Value, Keep Control

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has set out an artificial intelligence (AI) agenda that combines a call to contain the risks of increasingly powerful models with plans to expand Europe's computing capacity and accelerate industrial applications. Her State of the Union address places AI at the intersection of economic competitiveness and national security, with initiatives across five priority sectors promised for November.

The EU chief sees an opportunity in applying AI to industries that already possess technical expertise and valuable data. The proposition is economically significant: Europe need not originate every frontier breakthrough to benefit substantially from it. However, turning that opportunity into greater technological independence will require more than widespread use of systems developed elsewhere.

Industrial Data Becomes a Strategic Asset

The EU chief identified health, transport, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, and defence and space as the five areas where the Commission will concentrate its next initiatives. Her examples ranged from factory floors and hospital wards to precision agriculture, energy grids and autonomous driving. Together, they point towards an approach in which AI's importance is judged by what it enables organisations to do.

The economic logic places established industries at the centre of technological competition. Their knowledge of complex processes, combined with the data generated through those processes, could support AI systems tailored to particular tasks. Von der Leyen described these data as a European treasure. The strategic implication is that industrial expertise can become an input into AI development, rather than simply a market for finished products.

Such an approach broadens the meaning of competitiveness. An advanced model offers potential; an application that improves a production process or supports a clinical decision connects that potential to an identifiable use. Europe's opportunity, as outlined by von der Leyen, lies in bringing those elements together. Success would depend on the quality of that integration as well as the capabilities of the underlying technology.

Possessing valuable data does not, however, settle how companies and institutions can use them together. The forthcoming initiatives will need to clarify participation, access and the relationship between industrial users and AI developers. An equally important question is who captures the resulting value. Wider adoption could strengthen European industries, but adoption alone would not establish that European companies control the systems on which they depend.

Restraint and Independence Must Coexist

Alongside the industrial agenda, the EU chief warned that increasingly capable frontier models could intensify cyber threats and create risks associated with self-improving systems. She said executives at leading AI companies had called for caution and proposed discussions with frontier laboratories on efforts to "pace the frontier". Her argument makes risk management a condition for realising AI's benefits, rather than an issue to address after deployment.

The proposed international response centres on cooperation with partners including Canada and the United Kingdom. Von der Leyen identified model evaluation, verification, early warning and AI security as areas for joint work, while presenting the AI Act as an important safeguard. These proposals connect Europe's regulatory ambitions with a recognition that the behaviour and capabilities of advanced systems require coordination beyond its own institutions.

The meaning of restraint nevertheless remains unsettled. The address does not specify whether discussions with laboratories would produce voluntary commitments, common testing arrangements or limits on particular development activities. Evaluating a model and agreeing when its development should slow are different decisions. Until the proposed cooperation takes shape, the call to pace the frontier is a direction for negotiation rather than an operational agreement.

Europe's pursuit of its own capabilities adds a further tension. Von der Leyen called for substantially more computing capacity and new ways to direct public and private investment towards promising European companies, citing independence and national security. The two ambitions can coexist if safeguards shape how capabilities advance. Their credibility will depend on explaining which risks require restraint while preserving the capacity to develop, adapt and secure AI domestically.

Human Agency Needs More Than a Promise

Healthcare offers the clearest illustration of the social bargain underpinning the strategy. Von der Leyen highlighted AI-supported mammography as a potential means of identifying cancers earlier, while insisting that doctors remain vital to care. Her distinction concerns the role of technology within a human relationship: better access to information should strengthen clinical judgement without displacing the professional responsibility patients expect from their doctors.

The example also exposes the distance between a principle and its implementation. Assessing an AI tool's contribution to screening requires evidence about its performance; deciding how it should influence care raises questions about responsibility and oversight. Human agency becomes meaningful when professionals can understand the tool's role, question its output and retain authority over consequential decisions. The address does not yet explain how the sector initiatives would establish those conditions.

Across manufacturing, transport, agriculture and defence, the same commitment raises different practical questions. Organisations will need to determine which decisions AI should support, where human intervention remains essential and how responsibilities change as systems become more capable. These choices will shape the experience of workers and users as much as technical performance does. A common European principle will require arrangements suited to distinct operating environments.

November Must Turn Ambition Into Delivery

The November announcements will provide the first concrete test of how this agenda is to operate across the five priority sectors. The key questions concern funding, delivery responsibilities, access for participating organisations and the results each initiative is meant to achieve. Von der Leyen has invited member states, European Parliament members, industry and entrepreneurs to join the effort, but the division of responsibilities remains to be defined.

Infrastructure will be another test of coherence. The ambition to expand computing capacity sits alongside a commitment to cleaner, more efficient AI, lower costs and reduced energy consumption. The address provides no capacity targets, funding totals or energy benchmarks for these proposals. Clear measures will be needed to assess whether improved efficiency can support the intended expansion and how the competing objectives are being reconciled.

Europe's emerging AI agenda ultimately connects three forms of control: the ability to influence frontier risks, the capacity to build and apply technology, and the authority people retain over its use. Strength in one does not automatically secure the others. The next phase will reveal whether Europe can connect them through funded programmes, credible cooperation and industrial applications whose benefits can be demonstrated beyond the laboratory.