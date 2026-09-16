US Coast Guard Investigates Cyberattack on Texas-Bound Oil Tanker

The US Coast Guard, along with FBI agents, has boarded a Texas-bound oil tanker amid concerns over a potential cyberattack attributed to foreign actors. The operation came after the vessel's network reportedly showed signs of being compromised, as reported by Bloomberg News, citing the US Coast Guard.

The tanker, flagged under a foreign nation, became the center of an investigation focusing on cybersecurity threats facing maritime transport, particularly those directed by overseas entities.

This development underscores the increasing vulnerability of global shipping routes to cybersecurity breaches, a growing concern among US authorities as they work to protect the integrity of their maritime borders.