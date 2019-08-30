International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Campaigner Miller's court attempt to stop UK parliament suspension to be heard Sept. 5

Reuters London
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:09 IST
Campaigner Miller's court attempt to stop UK parliament suspension to be heard Sept. 5

Legal campaigner Gina Miller's attempt to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Britain's parliament for more than a month before Brexit will be heard by a court on Sept. 5. Former Prime Minister John Major has also applied to be part of the case.

"Court hearing re @BorisJohnson proroguing Parliament will be heard next Thursday 5th September. I will be adjoined by Sir John Major," Miller tweeted. Miller successfully challenged the government in 2017 over its authority to leave the EU without a vote in parliament.

Also Read: Court rejects bid to block Boris Johnson's order to suspend Parliament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019