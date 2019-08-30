Campaigner Miller's court attempt to stop UK parliament suspension to be heard Sept. 5

Legal campaigner Gina Miller's attempt to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Britain's parliament for more than a month before Brexit will be heard by a court on Sept. 5. Former Prime Minister John Major has also applied to be part of the case.

"Court hearing re @BorisJohnson proroguing Parliament will be heard next Thursday 5th September. I will be adjoined by Sir John Major," Miller tweeted. Miller successfully challenged the government in 2017 over its authority to leave the EU without a vote in parliament.

