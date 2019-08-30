International Development News
UK government pleased with initial Scottish court Brexit ruling - spokeswoman

Reuters Lonodn
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:29 IST
The British government said it was pleased that a Scottish court had decided not to grant an interim injunction against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament next month.

"We are glad the court found against the interdict - there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week, and the process of bringing the session to an end will not start until the week commencing 9 September," a government spokeswoman said in a statement.

"As we have set out, the government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda, and Members of Parliament are not prevented from scrutinising our withdrawal from the EU."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
