Chinmayanand case: Woman tells SC she wants to stay in Delhi

The Supreme Court said Friday evening that said the woman law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and was found in Rajasathan, did not want to go to her home state Uttar Pradesh. The judges had an in-camera interaction with the woman who was brought to the apex court on its direction.

"The woman wants to be in Delhi till her parents come here," a bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said in an open court hearing. The bench said the woman will be in the national capital for four days and the apex court registry will ensure her safe stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)