Mumbai court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi for 'commander-in-thief' jibe at Modi

A court here has issued a summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation complaint filed against him for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "commander-in-thief" last year while attacking him over the Rafale deal.

Girgaum metropolitan magistrate here on August 28 issued the summons directing the Congress MP from Wayanad to appear before the court on October 3.

The summons was issued in a complaint filed by a person named Mahesh Shrishrimal against Gandhi over his remarks calling PM Modi "commander-in-thief".

