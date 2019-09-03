China says it supports Hong Kong to use lawful means to end violence

China's central government fully supports Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong government to use all lawful means to put an end to violent protests, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Central government offices in Hong Kong represent the state, and their dignity and safety shall not be challenged, Xu Luying, spokeswoman for the central government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, told a news briefing.

