Britain's Princess Charlotte, 4, starts school

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 04:35 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Kensington Royal)

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, starts school on Thursday, joining her elder brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London. Charlotte, the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is fourth-in-line to the throne. George, 5, who is third-in-line, has been a pupil at the school since 2017.

The decision to send George there was a break with tradition for William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will accompany the children to school for four-year-old Charlotte's first day. The couple's third child, Prince Louis, celebrated his first birthday in April.

Thomas's Battersea teaches 560 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13, with yearly fees for four year-olds of around 19,000 pounds ($24,000). Two years ago, police said they would review security arrangements at the school after a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary there shortly after George started.

The woman accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
