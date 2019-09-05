Chidambaram left with option of regular bail

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram who was sent to Tihar jail Thursday did not press for bail in a Delhi court on the expiry of his CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case, leaving him with the option of seeking regular bail. Instead of sending Chidambaram to Tihar jail in judicial custody, his counsel submitted, the former finance minister may be taken into the custody by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to INX Media in which the agency has been asked to respond by September 12.

However, in between, Chidambaram has the option for moving a regular bail plea in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI. When contacted, some lawyers associated with the case, said on the condition of anonymity that the future course of action will be decided after going through the apex court's judgement by which Chidambaram failed to get relief in the money laundering case.

The lawyers said they would also analyse the investigation done in the corruption case during the last 15 days when Chidambaram was in the CBI custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)