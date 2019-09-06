Brazil's Bolsonaro names Augusto Aras top prosecutor -source

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has picked Augusto Aras to be the country's top public prosecutor, succeeding Raquel Dodge when her two-year term ends in two weeks, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Aras, 60, is now deputy prosecutor and his appointment to the post of the prosecutor general of the republic, or PGR, must be confirmed by the Senate. By choosing him, Bolsonaro broke with a standing practice of naming the top prosecutor from a list of three candidates drawn up by the country's federal prosecutors.

